Pupils from 10 secondary schools across Havant attend council’s Youth Conference

MORE than 70 students across a borough were given talks about anti-bullying, gang violence and positive choices at a youth conference.

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, and the leader of the Havant Borough Council, Councillor Mike Cheshire, welcomed the students to the council’s fourth annual Youth Conference.

Guest speakers and representatives from the Youth Commission delivered the talks, and students took part in internet safety sessions.

Councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities and housing, said: ‘We once again enjoyed hosting pupils from the 10 Havant secondary schools at the Plaza.

‘The three guest speakers were inspirational and I’m sure everyone learnt a great deal from hearing their experiences.’

The students voted which charity should gain a £2,500 grant from the council.

Enable Ability and Off the Record jointly received the most votes, sharing the first and second prizes totalling £3,500. They will each receive £1,750. Y Services was awarded the third prize of £500.