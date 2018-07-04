REV IAN MEREDITH: A Second World War memorial for Portchester

The vicar of St Mary’s Church, Portchester explains there’s just a few weeks left to raise money for the campaign.

The people of Portchester are proud of their connections with the armed forces, and have provided many servicemen and women in last century’s wars – several of whom paid the supreme sacrifice.

There is a fine war memorial in St Mary’s Church for those who died during the First World War but there is nothing similar for those who died during Second World War.

Yet we had around 140 casualties from all the services.

It is proposed that in this year, when we commemorate the end of the First World War we should create a new war memorial at St Mary’s Church for those who died as a result of the Second World War.

We are also producing a leather-bound memorial book to commemorate all those who have lost their lives due to military conflict since 1914.

We are hoping to be able to unveil this new memorial in October or November of this year.

We are looking for individuals, businesses and organisations to donate towards our target of around £15,000.

Any money raised in excess of this will be divided between the three services charities, with a small contingency fund for any future additions or maintenance of the memorial.

If so, this will be acknowledged in the memorial book.

We need to have funding in place by July 31 this year, so if you are able to support this cause with a donation, we should be grateful if you would let us know as soon as possible.

A local project group has been formed, which includes members of the church and community.

As we are not a registered charity and have no bank account, St Mary’s Church has kindly allowed us to use their account, but any donations will be ring-fenced, just for the war memorial and associated expenses.

Contributions can be made by BACS to St Mary’s Church (sort code 30-93-17, account number 32416868, PCC Portchester Parish Donations, reference –War Memorial).

Or you could donate by sending a cheque made out to St Mary’s PCC to War Memorial Fund, c/o St Mary’s Parish Office, Portchester Parish Hall, Assheton Court, Portchester, PO16 9PY.

St Mary’s Church is in the grounds of Portchester Castle, Church Road, Portchester.

Call (023) 9232 1380 or go to stmary-portchester.org.uk.