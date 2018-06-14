REV JONATHAN JEFFERY: The fair is greater than its constituent parts

The vicar of Leigh Park and Warren Park on his liking of a famously sweet, orange preserve.

I was perhaps slightly more worried than I should have been about the success of the film Paddington 2.

I feared a run on marmalade, given that Paddington always keeps a marmalade sandwich under his hat, and delights in eating one whenever he can.

Like Paddington, I enjoy marmalade, more on toast at breakfast rather than in a sandwich at any hour of the day.

As a family we had enjoyed the film and marvelled at the irrepressible good-humour of the bear from deepest darkest Peru.

When the St Francis Summer Fair comes around, I use the occasion to stock up on my home-made jams and marmalades.

The fair is tomorrow, Saturday, June 16, from 11am.

It is a big day in the social life of the church, with many of us busy for months preparing produce, games and prizes for a fabulous family day out.

Our summer fair has many of the attractions that you would associate with these events – a bouncy castle, burgers and hot dogs on the barbecue, cake stall, refreshments, plant and book stalls, a grand raffle, many fun games and of course jams and marmalades.

Lots of people get together to make it go well and lots of people come.

Whether it is hoping for a big prize when the grand raffle is drawn, or guessing the name of the bear (not Paddington), or getting some frustrations out with splat the rat!, everyone will have fun.

And even more than the sense of home-made things, or the efforts of so many coming together, what actually makes it special is that it brings together our community of Leigh Park.

Many people and families come just to browse the stalls, sit in the church, or to enjoy the fun outside. It is our community coming together having fun, being united and of course, helping to fund their church.

The fair as a whole is somehow greater than its constituent parts and that tells us all something about God’s Kingdom.

Roll up, roll up for the summer fair – but do please save a jar of marmalade for the vicar!

St Francis Church is in Riders Lane, Leigh Park. Go to stfrancisleighpark.org.uk.