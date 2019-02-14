FOR cows on the hunt for love (and farmers on the hunt for good breeding stock), there is now an app to find the perfect match.

Jamie McInnes from Rowlands Castle developed Tudder to help farmers ‘swipe right’ and learn more about breeding stocks across the country.

He said: ‘We developed a website a few years ago called Sell My Livestock and a couple months ago we were joking about Tinder and we realised that it would work for cows and would mean farmers could see more than just photos but click the profile and see the animal’s traits.

‘Traditionally, playing moo-pid for cows would require proper grafting: visiting each herd of hopefuls at different farms, or at an auction market, all the while running the risk that the best cow on the market has simply slipped past you.

‘It saves you trekking across the country just to see an animal and you have all the information in front of you.’

The new app features profiles of farm animals from 43,000 farms across the UK, representing approximately a third of all UK farms.

Jamie added: ‘While this is a bit of fun on Valentines Day, it highlights how relevant online matchmaking is for farmers looking for breeding livestock. Buying breeding cattle is now enabled by a huge amount of genetic data to create the perfect match.’

Tudder is available to download via the app store on both Apple and Android.