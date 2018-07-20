Royal Mail confirm Emsworth delivery office closure date

ROYAL Mail has confirmed the closure date of its Emsworth delivery office – operations at which will then be relocated to Havant.

This follows discussions with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and office workers, and Royal Mail said there will be no impact on mail deliveries to customers, who will continue to be served by the same postmen and women.

The Monday, August 20 closure means that if undelivered mail needs to be collected, residents would have to go to Havant rather than Emsworth, unless it is left with a neighbour.

Councillor Richard Kennett, who represents Emsworth on Havant Borough Council, said this is a ‘real shame’ for those who can’t travel easily and/or have mobility issues.

He said: ‘The delivery office has been under threat for some time.

‘The closure is a real loss for residents who will have difficulty getting to Havant, despite Royal Mail describing it as a ‘relocation’.

Royal Mail said the move is part of its ongoing transformation to increase the efficiency of its operations and provide delivery offices that are fit for purpose.

Detailed planning is now underway ‘to help ensure a smooth transition for operations, people and the service provided to customers’.

Residents will continue to be served by the same postmen and women and there will be no job losses as a result of the closure.

If customers have to collect mail because they were not at home when an attempted delivery was made, they will have to do this from the customer service point at the Havant delivery office.

Royal Mail said it is open considerably longer than the office at Emsworth, including until 8am on Wednesdays and between 11am and 3pm on Sundays.

Royal Mail can also leave mail items with a neighbour if customers are not at home, apart from special delivery items annd inbound international ones that require a signature.

Customers can nominate a dedicated neighbour to take in their parcels by filling in a form at their delivery office.

They can also arrange a redelivery free of charge on a day that is convenient for them (including Saturdays), or Royal Mail can deliver the item to a different address within the same postcode area.

This service can be arranged by calling the number on the ‘Something for You’ card left or by visiting royalmail.com/redelivery.