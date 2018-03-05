Samantha’s ‘I love Emsworth’ souvenirs will put the town on the map

Have your say

A TOWN is being put on the map by a woman who is on a mission to have it recognised as a south coast tourist destination.

Samantha Millington-Ringwood, from Emsworth, has created a brand-new range of ‘I Love Emsworth’ merchandise – which she hopes will do just that.

The teacher has produced a functional range of fridge-magnets, cards, eco-friendly T-shirts and sweatshirts, and shopping and make-up bags.

And, according to her, the items have so far proved popular within the community.

Samantha said: ‘I travel quite a lot and noticed that, particularly in Europe, most communities have a range of material available, which promotes where they live to residents and visitors.

‘In Emsworth we have little which actually promotes our town, so I’ve worked with Fix8 Design to create an image, and a range of quality, promotional material, which I hope everyone will appreciate.

‘The initial response from businesses and members of the public has been very encouraging and I have plans to extend the range.

‘I’ll maintain the initial quality and ethos of being as ecological as possible, and I’ll continue to use local suppliers.’

Emsworth stockists include Citrus Flowers, Vin Wine Merchants and Bookends, with more being added.

The items are also available online.

Samantha’s husband, Mark Ringwood, who is helping out with the project, said: ‘This has been going for about three months.

‘The early signs about how well it’s has been received are encouraging.

‘The next step will be to look at selling eco-friendly jute bags in Vin Wine Merchants, so customers can use them instead of plastic bags.

‘Everyone who has seen the products has been very excited about them.’

The couple said the website is proving popular and products have already been shipped to the USA and Australia.

They added that Scottish musician John McCusker bought a T-shirt to wear at his concert at Emsworth Baptist Church.

n Visit iloveemsworth.co.uk.