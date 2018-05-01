Seven Havant neighbours scoop thousands after winning People’s Postcode Lottery

Have your say

NEIGHBOURS in Havant are celebrating after their postcode was drawn as the winner of the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Six of the Middle Park Way, PO9 4NL, winners will see their bank account boosted by £1,000 each, but thanks to playing with two tickets, the seventh has doubled their win to £2,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, was on hand to offer her congratulations to the winners.

She said: ‘Well done to our players in Havant!

‘It’s great to see so many neighbours win together and I hope they have a great time spending their prize.

‘Make sure you’re playing with your postcode to be in with a chance of winning.’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities. Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £291m to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

