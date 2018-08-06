Shopping centre hosting free children’s events

A SERIES of free events for children will be taking place at a shopping centre during the summer holidays.

Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant has a number of activities organised, taking place each Wednesday.

Activities include face painting, workshops and character appearances from recognisable faces like Moana and Iron Man.

The two will be visiting the Havant shopping centre on August 8 and 22 respectively.

A jungle safari is planned for August 15, with a circus skills workshop on August 29.

For more information about the events, people can go to the Meridian Shopping Centre Facebook page.