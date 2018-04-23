Stars of The Voice to support Tom Jones at Stansted Park concert

TWO BUSKERS who turned into singing stars are to support music legend Sir Tom Jones, as he tours the UK for new concert series Summer House Sounds.

Into the Ark appeared on The Voice last year and were coached by Tom, who is touring some of the UK’s most historic and beautiful stately homes and castles this summer.

The duo, Taylor Jones and Dane Lloyd, will be the support act for Tom’s six Summer House Sounds dates, and will perform at Stansted Park, near Rowlands Castle, on Wednesday, July 18.

Speaking about Summer House Sounds, the pair said: ‘It is absolutely fantastic to be given this amazing opportunity once again.

Last year was an absolute whirlwind going straight from The Voice to preparing to tour with the legend that is Sir Tom Jones.

‘Since then we have been out on the road virtually non-stop as we build up support for our music and to now get the chance to support Tom on the Summer House Sounds tour is brilliant.

‘We are very flattered.’

For details about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.co.uk.