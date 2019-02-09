SPRING is officially on its way to a Havant beauty spot after the arrival its first newborn lamb of 2019.

The adorable animal, pictured, was welcomed by staff at Staunton Country Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

More than 60 sheep at the venue are expected to give birth this year, with new arrivals like this one set to play an important role in drawing in revellers and maintaining sustainability.

Jo Edney, farm manager at Staunton, said: ‘We maintain our flock here, partly as a visitor attraction but also to conservation graze our country park.

‘We have about 500 acres so, to maintain biodiversity, it is important to have different lengths of grass for different types of animals.’

Because of the sheer number of lambs at the country park, the animals are not given names but they are numbered so staff can keep track of which animal is which.

Tuesday’s arrival marked its mother’s first time giving birth.

Jo, who has worked at Staunton Country Park for 14 years, added: ‘It was really lovely. She was six days early, which was a bit of a surprise – but that is quite common for first-time mums.’