Straw campaign group shifts focus to reusable bags

CAMPAIGNERS who have been looking to stamp out plastic straws across the Solent region are now putting the pressure onto plastic bags.

The Final Straw Solent campaign and Emsworth Business Association will be handing out 2,000 reusable bags to promote local business and eradicate the use of plastic bags.

The bags will be given out in a range of shops in Emsworth to encourage people to shop local, and to reuse their bags to cut plastic waste.

These bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis, one per customer.

Bags have been funded by the business association and Havant Borough Council.

Final Straw Solent founder Bianca Carr said: ‘We are so excited that we are able to give out these bags in a bid to further reduce the amount of single-use plastic that is given out in our beautiful town.

‘Hopefully local residents will use them for years in the future, cutting back the amount of plastic bags that are used locally.

‘We are very grateful to the Emsworth Business Association and Havant Borough Council for their investment in these bags, and we are sure the local residents will be thrilled to be given something so useful in our local shops.’

Thousands of reusable bags were given out to Emsworth residents back in 2007 – and according to the chairman of the Emsworth Business Association, Giles Babb, many are still in use today.

Giles said: ‘This is a scheme I have wanted to reintroduce for some time, each year as part of the Emsworth Food Fortnight we give away sponsored bags which always prove popular.

‘It gives people a sense of ownership to where they live.

‘Hopefully the bags will encourage people to spend their money locally and support our wonderful high street.

‘It’s a tough time for traders and we wanted to put out a message of solidarity to come and shop local, let Emsworth be your supermarket.

‘This weekend will be perfect to use your new bag as its Emsworth Market Day with Hampshire Farmers Market in St Peters Square.

‘This day always gives Emsworth a buzz, and as well as the market there is special market day offers from traders on the high street.’

The bags will also be handed out in primary schools across the town, to encourage children and families to cut back their use of plastic bags and to raise awareness of the issues associated with single-use plastics.