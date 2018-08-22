Suspected drink and drug driver arrested after Havant crash leaves pedestrian in hospital with serious head injuries

Have your say

A man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Havant yesterday evening.

An air ambulance landed in Havant Park after the collision on Elmleigh Road and a 60-year-old pedestrian was flown to University Hospital Southampton.

An Air ambulance landed in Havant Park after the crash yesterday. Picture: Paul Martin

Police have arrested a 20-year-old ma on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He has been released under investigation.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called to a collision on Elmleigh Road following a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian at 6.30pm.

‘The 60-year-old male pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

‘The driver, a 20-year-old man, was uninjured.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of driving when alcohol level above limit and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

‘He has been released and remains under investigation.

‘Investigations are ongoing.’

A motorist who was stuck in traffic in Havant following the crash yesterday evening saw the air ambulance landing in the park.

Paul Martin, a Waterlooville resident, said: ‘It was just all bedlam around the Havant area.

‘I saw the air ambulance landing. I was coming back from work through Havant. I got held up at the traffic lights.

‘Traffic was not moving, the lights were going red, green, red, green and no one was moving.

‘I decided I’d turn into the nearby industrial estate and get a KFC because I couldn’t go anywhere else really.

‘Just as I exited my car, I saw the air ambulance. It was hovering over head and it landed in Havant park.

‘They had closed the roundabout for accident investigation.

‘I just hope and pray that it is not too serious. Best wishes to the person involved.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We received multiple 999 calls around 6.30pm yesterday reporting a collision between a car and a pedestrian at a roundabout on Elmleigh Road, Havant.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance, an ambulance officer and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the scene.

‘The pedestrian was a 60-year-old male who had sustained a serious head injury.

‘After treatment and stabilisation at the scene, he was then flown to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton.’