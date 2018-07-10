‘The play area has never had enough in it...’

A COUNCILLOR has been working since May last year to have fencing installed at a park in Emsworth.

The play area, at the Redlands Grange housing development built in 2016, was an open space for two years up until now – and Havant Borough Council has promised more play equipment will be installed.

Councillor Richard Kennett, who represents Emsworth, said: ‘There’s never been enough play equipment in that park.

‘It was up until recently also an open space, so dog walkers and the associated mess has been a problem.

‘I’ve been working with the council since last May to have the equipment moved over and fenced off so families can enjoy their time there without any worries.

‘Most of the fencing is now in, we’re just waiting for the gates so it’s fully secured, and better equipment.’

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: ‘The work to install the fencing and gates is being carried out by Norse South East who are currently awaiting the delivery of the gates, which have been ordered.

‘The work to install extra play items will be undertaken by a play contractor.’

Cllr Kennett thinks Havant Play Park needs to be updated, and added: ‘I use Havant Play Park with my four-year-old and there’s a lot of work to be done there to get it up to a state I think the council would want, it needs to be done as soon as possible.’