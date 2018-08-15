There’s no arguing with Dennis and Eileen’s advice

‘Have an argument but also get over it at the same time,’ says Dennis, ‘it’s healthy.’

‘Have an argument but also get over it at the same time,’ says Dennis, ‘it’s healthy.’

Dennis (91) and Eileen (90) Jarrett from Purbrook, celebrated their Platinum Wedding Anniversary on 6th July.

This opinion hasn’t changed since The News spoke to the couple on their 60th and 65th anniversary.

‘It really does work,’ laughs Dennis.

Dennis, 91, met Eileen Mehaffey, 90, in Northern Ireland, when he was completing National Service. Dennis started up a conversation with Eileen about a chocolate bar, when she was serving behind the counter. But what neither one of them knew that the person in front of them was going to be their soulmate for the next 70 years.

‘When I proposed to Eileen, I was in the army. I wrote to my father saying I was going to get married,’ said Dennis.

‘He wrote back and said we wouldn’t last. But here we are, 70 years later.’

The couple married on July 6 1948 and quickly returned to England, where they moved to Purbrook, Waterlooville. Dennis worked as a building works manager for Portsmouth City Council before retiring and now cares for Eileen, who suffers from dementia.

After a fall, Dennis spent his anniversary in hospital, with Eileen by his side. However, they’re home now and have agreed to just have a quiet celebration.

‘We manage,’ says Dennis, ‘we love each other, that’s the main thing.’