This Waterlooville taxi driver claims to have lost ‘two-thirds’ of his business because of Brexit

A TAXI driver claims to have lost two-thirds of his trade because of Brexit.

Phil Newbold, 63, who runs Phil's Cars in Purbrook, is one of more than 100 business owners across Hampshire have who written to their MPs to demand a people’s vote.

They are publicly backing calls for a referendum on Brexit.

Phil, who has run Phil’s Cars for 12 years, said: ‘I’ve lost two-thirds of my business because there are fewer people going out already, and that’s because no one has any money. This isn’t helped by the Europeans also leaving.

‘The country benefits from freedom of movement and Brexit will end that. It’s short-sighted because under current European laws it is possible to restrict freedom of movement for people who don’t get jobs after three months.

‘With regard to a people’s vote, if the government can’t sort it out, then it’s time to ask the people again.’

Phil is among thousands of UK small business owners who have written to their MPs to demand they back a people’s vote as they say Theresa May’s Brexit plan offers very little long-term certainty for companies.

