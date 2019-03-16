Three teens arrested on suspicion of GBH after boy, 15, stabbed in Havant 

THREE teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a boy was stabbed.

The victim, who is 15-year-old, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after the incident in Havant yesterday.

A teenager has been stabbed in Warren, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police were called to Woolston Road at 3.45pm yesterday following reports that a boy had been stabbed in the arm.

The victim was said to have suffered 'serious’ injuries but he has since been released from hospital.

Three teenagers - a 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men – all from Havant have now been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent, police have said.

Police have confirmed that a weapon has been recovered by officers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

They are currently in police custody.

Four teenagers from Havant, two aged 18, one 19 and one 17, who were arrested on Friday in connection with this incident, have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Officers have been conducting house-to-house enquiries today to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

Residents ‘not surprised’ by stabbing

Nearby residents told The News that they were not shocked that the stabbing happened in the area.

However the incident has still put a few of them on edge. Julie Wright, 51, said: ‘I’d heard that the person stabbed was quite young – it’s sad that something like that has happened.

‘It does make you feel really uncomfortable. I just want to keep my kids safe, you never know what is going to happen.

‘This is rather surprising to me because it has happened literally right in front of our home.’

Clare Symmons, 50, said: ‘I heard about what happened on social media.

‘Something like this does hit close to home because it’s right across the road from me and my family.’

Mark Trevellick, 52, added: ‘I came home earlier this evening and a neighbour told me that somebody had been stabbed.

‘It’s worrying that something like this has happened right outside my door, but I can’t say I’m surprised that something like this has happened.

‘We’ve had problems around here before so I think something was going to happen eventually.’

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I’m not too surprised by this – it seems to happen all the time around here.

‘Stabbings, assaults – it feels like there’s always something going on around here.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190091201.