Town’s arts trail is more popular than ever

ARTISTS and makers welcomed hundreds of visitors to 77 studios and venues throughout a town as part of a much-loved community event.

The Emsworth Arts Trail saw people turn out in droves to view the work of print makers, wood turners, ceramicists, painters, jewellers and more in April and earlier this month. The event has grown in popularity over the years, with close to 100 artists participating this time around.

Eleanor Maxted, eight, and mum Alex visited every artist exhibiting on the trail this year.

Eleanor said: ‘I love the arts trail a lot because I really enjoy art, and it’s really fun.

‘I have just done the trail for the third time.

‘I like looking at the work for inspiration for my own art and it’s very enjoyable.’