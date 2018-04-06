Up-cycling furniture shop staffed by volunteers with learning disabilities is open

Have your say

A BRAND-NEW charity shop at which young adults with learning disabilities can up-cycle and sell furniture at has been opened.

Boring 2 Beautiful on South Street, Havant, is a space for those who access Chaos Support services to sell their creations and gain valuable life skills, and skills in the workplace.

Chaos Support is based in Havant and helps people aged 13-75 who have learning disabilities or additional needs.

Along with those who use the group’s services, staff and guests joined the Deputy Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, in opening the shop.

Shelley Aldridge, 50, is the shop’s coordinator. She said: ‘It was a really good day.

‘The shop is for young adults who use Chaos services to volunteer in as staff.

‘People can bring in small items of furniture and the volunteers will be up-cycling them, communicating with people, running the shop, and cleaning.

‘It’s all about their well-being, they will gain so much from working in the shop including valuable life skills.

‘The money from the items sold will go into the Creating Chaos charity, which is the registered charity of Chaos Support.’

Chaos Day Service opened its doors in 2013 to help young adults learn independence, employment and life skills and to support them to progress to living as independently as possible.

Since then, a range of other services have been added, including ‘Buddying’, a club for 13-19-year-olds on Saturdays, school holiday schemes and the Chaos Hotel – an overnight and short break respite unit located within the Chaos building in Havant.

The Deputy Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, said: ‘The opening was brilliant.

‘I was really pleased with what I saw – the young adults were fully enjoying themselves in the shop and I think Creating Chaos and Chaos Support are doing a tremendous job.

‘I’d goes as far as saying if I hadn’t already chosen my charity for the year I’d choose Creating Chaos.

‘Boring 2 Beautiful will go a long way.’

The shop is open from 12.30pm-3.15pm Monday-Friday.