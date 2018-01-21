Volunteer project official launch

POSITIVE PATHWAYS, a lottery-funded project, has officially launched.

The community scheme held its first event at Leigh Park Community Centre, which was attended by more than 60 people.

Community First was successful in receiving the grant from the National Lottery Fund for its work with Havant borough residents.

The scheme is used by many businesses whose employees volunteer to help with painting, gardening and more. It is also used by the unemployed and those building up the confidence to get back into work.

Janet Duggan, volunteer service manager at Community First, said: ‘It was great to see so many people. As well as hearing from service users we had presentations from the DWP, Havant Job Centre and SE Hants Better Local Care, plus entertainment from the Artscape Ukulele Band and Space Rats.’

For more, visit cfirst.org.