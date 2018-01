A bare-knuckle boxer who lost part of his finger days before the biggest fight of his life has spoken about his week of turmoil.

Mikey Parker was hurt when a door slammed shut, badly injuring his hand - but was determined not to let down his fans.

Mickey Parker

He fought through the pain to win his bout at the 02 Arena in London before a sell-out crowd which included boxing legend Frank Bruno.

In this video Mikey told The News about how he went from despair to triumph in the space of three days.