‘We should always be proud’ to fly England flag, says Havant MP

HAVANT MP Alan Mak is encouraging residents to fly an England flag to support the Three Lions ahead of their World Cup clash against Colombia.

The MP says he had been asked if people needed permission from the council to raise a flag in their homes.

Mr Mak, who has a flag outside of his central office in Havant, said: ‘I’m flying the England flag, and I support residents who want to fly it to back our football team in the World Cup.

‘It’s great news that England are through to the last 16 and let’s show the squad that the whole country is behind them.

‘Our national flag is a symbol of the pride we have in our country, and we should always be proud to fly it, especially during World Cups and other sporting events.’