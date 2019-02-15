Why this Havant mum is opening up her vintage caravan to the homeless this winter 

AFTER a Havant mum was told she couldn’t use her vintage caravan as an Airbnb she was determined not to let the renovated space go to waste.

Becky Catchpowle has opened up her 1960s caravan as a place for the homeless and vulnerable to stay over the winter.

Becky Catchpowle has a vintage caravan on her drive which she used to use as an AirBnB - she was told she was not allowed a couple of years ago and has since offered it for the use of the homeless when it gets cold''Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘I bought the caravan a few years ago and did it all up and was using it as an Airbnb on my drive but then Havant Borough Council told me I was not allowed to do that any more.

‘I didn’t really know why, but I didn’t want the caravan to just sit there empty so I decided to let people who are homeless or vulnerable stay in there.’

Through word of mouth, Becky has had several couples and individuals stay during the winter in the past two years that she has let it out.

She said: ‘It can get so cold and it means so much to them to have a warm and comfortable sleep. There is also a small bathroom and a kitchen and they say it is nice to be able to make their own tea and coffee when usually they rely on the public for hot drinks.’

Despite concerns that some may take advantage of Becky’s hospitality, she says she has never had any problems.

‘They are actually more well-behaved and polite than the Airbnb guests I had!’ she said.

Becky thinks more people should be offering out spare spaces to those in the community who need it.

She added: ‘If people have caravans just sitting on their drives or empty annexes I just really believe they should offer it to someone who needs a roof over their head.

‘It is wishful thinking but the council should do a scheme around it to help those – I think that would make a massive difference to people’s lives who are in difficult situations.’

For anyone wants to get in touch with Becky about the caravan call 07794 680017.