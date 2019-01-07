A FOOTBALL club is set to officially open its refurbished changing pavilion thanks to a grant from the Premier League

Havant Borough Council and Widbrook United FC will unveil the reconfigured space at Barton’s Green, which has provided six new changing rooms, spectator toilets, a storage area and revamped clubroom and kitchen, on Sunday at midday.

The project was made possible by a £203,451 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund and developer contributions collected in the borough.

Widbrook United FC is the largest junior football club in Havant and the refurbished pavilion will enable the club to support an additional 240 affiliated players at the club, which represents a growth of 49 per cent.