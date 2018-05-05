Young woman rescued from car after becoming ‘medically trapped’

Have your say

A YOUNG woman had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming medically trapped in her car last night in Bedhampton.

The fire station was called to the road traffic incident near the Rusty Cutter pub at 9.30pm.

A spokesperson said: ‘A female in her 20s was medically trapped in car due to diabetes or something similar which caused her to crash into the barrier and left her unconscious.

‘The ambulance service treated her at the scene and she was taken to hospital.’

The severity of her condition is unknown at this time.