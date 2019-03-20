A3023 Hayling Island partly blocked after multi-vehicle crash 

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid the A3023 following a multi-vehicle crash.

The collision is currently causing the road in Hayling Island to be blocked southbound.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and police have reported ‘minor’ injuries.

Drivers are being advised to ‘avoid the area if possible’ and the collision is causing traffic issues ‘further afield’.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘We are currently dealing with a minor injury three vehicle collision on #HaylingIsland.

‘The road is currently blocked southbound and causing issues further afield. Please avoid the area if possible #3241.’

The road is blocked southbound

