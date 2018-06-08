Brave children’s charity supporter to fly on outside of aeroplane for funds

IT WILL be the biggest challenge she has tackled to date – one dedicated charity supporter is set to fly high in the sky as she raises cash for children’s respite group Sam’s Haven.

Liz Procter, from Hayling Island, will be taking part in a sponsored ‘Wing Walk’, where she steps out onto the wing of an aeroplane while it flies around for 10 minutes.

The healthcare worker is nervous, but vowing to take on the task so Sam’s Haven can afford to hire a second caravan, and give a foster family a special holiday.

The 39-year-old said: ‘Because Sam’s Haven is a small charity it needs to work harder for its funds.

‘I’ve done skydives and mountain climbs before, but I thought a wing walk would be a good idea because it’s a big challenge.

‘On the day I’ll climb out on to the wing of the aeroplane, be secured in place, and it will fly around for 10 minutes.

‘I’m a little bit nervous, but we really need this money so we can give a foster family in need a holiday.’

Sam’s Haven provides respite holidays for families who have children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

It was set up in 2013 by the parents of Sam Merrick, now nine, who has had health problems ever since he was born at QA Hospital.

The family visited Church Farm Caravan Holiday Park in Chichester, and seeing the good that a short break did him, set out to provide other families with sick children the same luxury.

Louise Merrick, founder of Sam’s Haven and Liz’s sister, said: ‘We recently received a referral from QA Hospital about a family in need of support.

‘They are a foster family with two little ones, plus their own children, who both have complex medical needs and require round-the-clock care. We need to hire a second caravan for their stay so carers can join them. It will be costly for us to do so, which is why we need help.

‘Liz has taken on the insane idea of doing a wing walk so that it’s possible. She is either very brave or nuts, but I’m so grateful to her for helping out.’

The caravan the charity currently owns holds six people. Liz needs to raise £1,000 to cover the cost of doing the challenge and hiring the caravan.

It will take place tomorrow at Compton Abbas Airfield in Salisbury, at 1.30pm – weather permitting.