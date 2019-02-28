HOMES across more than nine Hayling Island postcodes have been hit by a power cut – and disruption is expected until 4pm.

SSEN confirmed 50 properties in the PO11 area were left without electricity because of an underground cable fault, which was reported at 6.19am.

The firm has engineers on the island working on the issue who managed to get the power supply to 10 homes affected restored by 8.10am.

However, an estimated 3pm solution to the entire area affected has been pushed back an hour to 4pm.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: ‘We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by today’s fault and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.’

Properties at four Havant post codes have also been affected by a fault – at PO9 4NX, PO9 4NY, PO9 4RY and PO9 4RZ.

The postcodes affected by the fault on Hayling Island are as follows:

- PO11 0AN

- PO11 9EL

- PO11 9HL

- PO11 9HW

- PO11 9JJ

- PO11 9JL

- PO11 9JN

- PO11 9JS

- PO11 9PE