Family pays tribute to ‘gorgeous, kind John’

THE FAMILY of a ‘gorgeous, kind and caring family man’ have thanked those who attended his funeral.

John Usherwood’s loved ones have paid tribute to him, after he died in February this year, aged 91 of multiple conditions.

The former soldier and great-grandfather had six children and lived on Hayling Island with his wife Luci Usherwood, 89, although originally from Birmingham.

About 50 people attended the funeral at St Mary’s Church on the island.

John’s wife Luci, who he met and married in 1990, spoke of how they became a couple, and said: ‘Myself and John used to live next door to each other – his wife Sue went into hospital the same day as my husband Basil’s funeral.

‘We started a bereavement group on the island and got on brilliantly. How much I miss him is too hard to explain.

‘I want to thank all the people of Hayling for attending his funeral and for their words of condolences.’

Born in 1926, John left college as an apprentice tool maker and designer. During the Second World War he joined the Air Training Corps and served in the rescue service in 1943. After training with the Royal Armoured Corps, he served as a tank driver with the 2nd Dragoon Guards (Queen’s Bays) and while in Israel, had a lucky escape after the train he was on blew up.

In 1951 he moved to Hayling Island and his family opened the Hayling Hardware shop in West Town, initially run by John’s father.

John met his first wife Sue Bowers on the island and married her in 1957. They had two children together – Helen Fowler and Dawn Musson.

He retired in 1981 and took duties as a server at St Peter’s Church until 2005. After 30 years of marriage Sue died in 1987. After marrying Luci, the couple shared six children, Helen and Dawn and Theresa Miles, Chris King, Anthony King and Beverley Paget.

They shared numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daughter Theresa said: He was a gorgeous man, always kind and smiling, with a brilliant sense of humour.’