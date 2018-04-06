Flags fly at half-mast at Hampshire fire stations to honour firefighters who died in tower block blaze

Have your say

FIRE stations across the county are falling silent and flying their flags at half-mast today, to honour two former firefighters.

Alan Bannon and James Shears died in 2010 while tackling a high-rise fire at Shirley Towers, in Southampton.

Firefighters at Southsea Fire Station stood shoulder-to-shoulder to pay their respects Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

The pair worked for St Mary’s Fire Station.

Local fire stations including Portchester, Southsea and Hayling Island are paying their respects to the men.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: ‘Across the county we will be falling silent to remember our colleagues Jim and Alan, who lost their lives at Shirley Towers eight years ago #999Family.’

Portchester Fire Station is flying its flag at half-mast.

Portchester Fire Station is flying its flag at half-mast Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Firefighters at Southsea Fire Station stood shoulder-to-shoulder to remember their fallen colleagues.

Hayling Island Fire Stations also tweeted: ‘Today we remember our brothers Jim and Alan whose lives were sadly taken eight years ago, tackling a high-rise fire at Shirley Towers. #AlanBannon #JamesShears #RIPHeroes #TeamHants.’