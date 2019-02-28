HOMES across more than nine Hayling Island postcodes have been hit by a power cut – and disruption is expected until this afternoon.

SSEN confirmed a number of properties in the PO11 area are without electricity because of a fault, which was reported at 6.19am.

The firm has said it expects to be able to restore its supply to homes affected by 3pm.

READ MORE: Langstone Road closure: Here is the 1.5-mile diversion drivers will face to get to and from Hayling Island

It added in a message on its website: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.’

The postcodes affected by the fault are as follows:

- PO11 0AN

- PO11 9EL

- PO11 9HL

- PO11 9HW

- PO11 9JJ

- PO11 9JL

- PO11 9JN

- PO11 9JS

- PO11 9PE

SSEN said all times on its website are estimated.

More to follow.