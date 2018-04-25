Hayling pupils aid charity’s lifesaving work

PUPILS raised a total of £800 to go towards the lifesaving research carried out by a charity.

Youngsters from The Hayling College, Hayling Island, ditched their uniform and set up a pop-up gift shop in order to help the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Pupils Amelie Combe and Rose Williamson ran the pop-up shop selling BHF fridge magnets, coasters, heart stickers, lip balms and badges, and gave the money made to the charity.

Gemma Hodgkiss, BHF fundraising manager for Hampshire, said: ‘We’re so grateful to The Hayling College for raising this fabulous total.

‘Every donation we receive is helping us to end the heartbreak of heart disease, and we would like to say a huge thank you to Amelie and Rose for their extra efforts on the day.’ Visit bhf.org.uk/localfundraising.