IN PICTURES: Hayling Island Camera Club

Here are the latest shots from the very talented amateurs at the popular camera club.

You don’t have to be an expert to be welcomed as a member of Hayling Island Camera Club.

All you need is an interest in photography and a camera, and it doesn’t need to be a high-end camera either.

The program of events includes talks, hands-on skill sessions, internal and external print and digital competitions, and a social program including excursions visiting locations for photo shoots.

They meet every Monday at the United Reform Church Hall, Hollow Lane, Mengham, from 7.30pm.

For more information go to haylingislandcameraclub.co.uk.