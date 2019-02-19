HAMPSHIRE County Council has outlined the diversion route set to be put in place when the main road to Hayling Island is closed for resurfacing work.

It comes after the authority confirmed drivers will face three weeks of temporary traffic measures as maintenance is carried out on Langstone Road from Thursday, February 28.

The diversion route which will be put in place when Langstone Road is closed in May for three nights of resurfacing works. Picture: Hampshire County Council

The road will be fully closed for three nights on Monday, March 4, Tuesday, March 5 and Thursday, March 7 and temporary traffic lights will be put up for the rest of the work.

In what the council has called a ‘short diversion’, motorists travelling to and from Hayling Island will have to go a mile-and-a-half out of their way while Langstone Road is closed.

This seven-minute journey, pictured, will take them past Langstone Technology Park, Brookside Road, Brockhampton Road and Langstone Gate to get to Park Road North.

Langstone Road. Picture: Ann Griffiths

In addition to next week's work, Langstone Road is currently undergoing minor carriageway repairs between 9pm and 6am for the next four nights.

The resurfacing work, which is part of the council’s multi-million-pound Operation Resilience, will also be carried out between these hours.