Residents speak of their shock after sudden death at Hayling Island children’s home

HAYLING Island residents say they are shocked after a sudden death saw a children’s home sealed off.

Police and firefighters were called to Poppy Lodge in Church Road just after 1pm today.

Nearby resident Dennis King 'Picture: Neil Fatkin

Officers confirmed that a person had died and that the circumstances were not suspicious, but there has not yet been any confirmation of what the substance is.

Residents are saddened by the news.

Dennis King, 86, said: 'It was our granddaughter who first notified us there was a problem. I looked outside to see a traffic jam on the road and a fire engine parked right outside our house.

‘I looked down the street and could see all the flashing blue lights from the police cars and ambulances. I spoke to someone on the street who initially said they thought it was a fire. I am shocked to hear they are investigating a sudden death.'

Another local resident, said: 'I saw a fire engine parked up across the road and as a former fireman myself I went outside to see what was happening. There were at least four fire engines and several police cars. I know from my time in the service that with incidents involving children's homes you have to send a certain number of vehicles. I spoke to someone at the scene who told me it was a sudden death. This is very sad but a lot of the children they are dealing with have their difficulties.'

A woman who lives nearby added: 'There were at least four fire engines, possibly five, and two ambulances. I initially though there must have been a car crash. I am shocked to hear someone has died.'