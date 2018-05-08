Volunteer to help people with sight loss on Hayling Island

A REAL difference could be made to someone living with sight loss with the sign-up of My Guide volunteers.

My Guide is a service provided by Guide Dogs to support people who are living with sight loss to get out and about, to do the things they want to do.

Guides are needed on Hayling Island and the group said it currently has people living with sight loss waiting, who would like to build up confidence in getting out and about with the overall aim of being able to go out independently.

A spokesperson for Guide Dogs said: ‘This exciting and fulfilling volunteering opportunity would suit someone who likes to get out and about and could spare two to three hours a week.

‘Full My Guide training and ongoing support and supervision are provided. Volunteers must be 18+ and would require a DBS check.’

To find out more contact Hazel Kelly on 0118 983 8892 or at hazel.kelly@guidedogs.org.uk.