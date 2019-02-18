A FUMING wife has hit out at ‘lazy’ dog foulers after her husband was splattered by poo as he used his wheelchair in public for the first time.

The muck was flung from the left wheel of Jeff Hill’s £160 chair on to his gloves and coat when he and his wife Sara made the short trip to the newsagents on Sunday afternoon.

The message Sara Hill posted to Facebook after her husband, Jeff, was splattered by dog poo which had not been cleaned up

The pair, who have been married for 25 years, made the 0.3-mile trip to Premier in Rails Lane, Hayling Island without incident – but with home almost in sight disaster struck.

‘Instead of coming back the way we came we wandered up a different road,' said Mrs Hill, a 45-year-old Northney Marina worker.

‘Because we were so focused on staying on the path we didn't see any dog poo, but about five minutes from home we noticed it was on the wheels and it had sprayed up his gloves and his jacket. It was disgusting.

‘I had to wheel him the rest of the way home because he didn’t want to keep putting his hand in it.’

Jeff and Sara Hill, from Hayling Island, were angered on Sunday when Jeff's coat, gloves and wheelchair's left wheel were smeared in dog poo as he went out to use his wheelchair in public for the first time

READ MORE: Hampshire sex aid firm Yes Yes is ‘delighted’ with happy ending at tribunal’s climax

Jeff, a 47-year-old former leading hand in the Royal Navy, has been housebound and signed off work since May with chronic back pain because of a degenerative disc disease which has caused a curvature in his spine.

The filthy discovery marred the moment he opted to overcome his inhibitions and use his wheelchair in public for the very first time – so Sara took to Facebook to vent.

She said at 4.16pm on Sunday: ‘DOG POO RANT ALERT! You dirty lazy people who do not pick up after their dogs... Who wants to come and clean my husband’s (wasn't cheap) wheelchair wheels off for me! Oh also can you wash his gloves and coat for me too please!! It’s his first outing in it, as he has been housebound with a chronic back condition since last May.’

Despite admitting her reaction was was one of both ‘humour and frustration’, Sara, who is also a volunteer for the Hayling Island First Responders, said the incident is a learning curve as she and her husband come to terms with life with a disability.

READ MORE: Shamima Begum: Eastenders star Danny Dyer wades into controversy over whether schoolgirl should be allowed back into the UK

‘Everybody goes through traumas and tribulations and if you can’t laugh, what can you do?’ she said.

‘But it never crossed my mind this is something disabled people have to face – we’ll be thinking about it next time.’

In a plea to irresponsible pet owners, she added: ‘It doesn’t take much to clean up dog poo. Just think about other people – think about your actions.’

Dog owners can be hit with a £50 to £80 on-the-spot fixed penalty notice if they fail to pick up after their pet.

If the recipient refuses to pay this they can be taken to court and fined up to £1,000.

People who are registered blind are not legally required to clean up after their guide dogs and exemptions on some kinds of public land exist in England and Wales, including:

- Land used for agriculture or woodlands

- Rural common land

- Land that is predominantly marshland, moor or heath

- Highways with a speed limit of 50mph or more

Stay up to date with news from the Havant and Waterlooville area by joining our Facebook group, by clicking here.