10 great unsung heroes from the Portsmouth area and their amazing stories Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Today The News celebrates our unsung heroes - from environmental campaigners to naval warship commanders - who have improved the lives of those in our area or shown excellence in their field. They have all been given one of The News’ New Year Honours – here are their amazing stories: Today we celebrate some of our greatest unsung heroes for 2018 Waspi women vow to see success in 2019