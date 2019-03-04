10 things you don’t see in Portsmouth you could a decade ago What are your fondest memories of Portsmouth from years gone by? From closed shops to a huge dinosaur sculpture, Portsmouth’s landscape has changed a lot over the last decade. 1. Shopping at Woolworths on Commercial Road You can include HMV and Virgin Records in that list. And the Woolies shops in North End and Southsea. Portsmouth's retail landscape has changed almost beyond recognition in the last 10 years. The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Going to watch a gig at The Cellars It was once one of Portsmouth's most popular entertainment venues - but closed in 2015 because of a slump in the number of people attending shows. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Guildhall Walk being almost exclusively pubs/clubs The list of Portsmouth pubs and clubs which have closed is almost too long to recite, and for many Guildhall Walk has always been the bustling centre of the city's clubbing scene. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. A dinosaur on Southsea Common Yes, we know. We're a year out, but for three months in 2010 Southsea had its own 53ft dinosaur sculpture. That's until it burnt down in the middle of the night, with the fire thought to be caused by an electrical fault. JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3