10 unique ideas for Valentine’s Day you can do in Portsmouth

There’s just a week to go until Valentine’s Day, and for many of us deciding how to celebrate it can be stressful.
To help you out, here are a few ideas for trips and activities you can do unique to Portsmouth.
1 - Head to Southsea beach and make a heart out of shingle. Show it to your partner, and take a picture to make the memories last!
2 - Take in some theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s live performance of Twelfth Night at No. 6 cinema on February 14.
3 - If it’s a nice day, grab a picnic and head down to Canoe Lake. You can sit on the grass and feed the swans. Maybe bring a coat just in case though!
4 - If you’re not feeling Portsmouth, why not head to Isle of Wight for the day and take a walk along the seafront? You can catch a ferry or hovercraft across the water.
5 - Fancy a Valentine’s Day meal with a difference? You could try a delicious burger meal at Monster Mick’s van on Portsdown Hill.
6 - You might have to get up early, but there’s the chance of seeing a beautiful sunrise from the top of Portsdown Hill. How romantic!
7 - Now that South Parade Pier is back open, why not take a stroll down to the beach? Clarence Pier is down the road too!
8 - Up for a laugh? The Spinnaker Tower is hosting its monthly comedy night on February 14, with two more shows at the weekend.
9 - Join the Wedgewood Rooms for its 6th annual St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on February 17th featuring local bands.
10 - Not in a relationship? The Spice Island Inn is running a speed-dating session on February 13. You might get lucky!