10 unique ideas for Valentine’s Day you can do in Portsmouth

There’s just a week to go until Valentine’s Day, and for many of us deciding how to celebrate it can be stressful.

To help you out, here are a few ideas for trips and activities you can do unique to Portsmouth.

There's lot to do on the seafront - and at South Parade Pier. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1 - Head to Southsea beach and make a heart out of shingle. Show it to your partner, and take a picture to make the memories last!

2 - Take in some theatre with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s live performance of Twelfth Night at No. 6 cinema on February 14.

Is there anything more romantic than a sunrise on Portsdown Hill? Picture: Tony Fenlon

3 - If it’s a nice day, grab a picnic and head down to Canoe Lake. You can sit on the grass and feed the swans. Maybe bring a coat just in case though!

4 - If you’re not feeling Portsmouth, why not head to Isle of Wight for the day and take a walk along the seafront? You can catch a ferry or hovercraft across the water.

5 - Fancy a Valentine’s Day meal with a difference? You could try a delicious burger meal at Monster Mick’s van on Portsdown Hill.

6 - You might have to get up early, but there’s the chance of seeing a beautiful sunrise from the top of Portsdown Hill. How romantic!

7 - Now that South Parade Pier is back open, why not take a stroll down to the beach? Clarence Pier is down the road too!

8 - Up for a laugh? The Spinnaker Tower is hosting its monthly comedy night on February 14, with two more shows at the weekend.

9 - Join the Wedgewood Rooms for its 6th annual St. Valentine’s Day Massacre on February 17th featuring local bands.

10 - Not in a relationship? The Spice Island Inn is running a speed-dating session on February 13. You might get lucky!