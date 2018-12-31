13 stunning images of Portsmouth from photographer Liam Nash

Portsmouth photographer Liam Nash has shared some of his fascinating shots of the city and the surrounding area.

He said: ‘I started photography in 2016 when I purchased my first DSLR camera. My passion for photography was driven by the very photogenic city I was born in.

‘All my photography knowledge was based from many hours of trial and error and self-teaching.

‘My family and friends would compliment my work which inspired me to share it online with the community, this lead me to meet many other local photographers from Portsmouth.

‘I've been given so much inspiration working alongside some very talented people who share the same passion as me, and wouldn't be on the same level without them.’

