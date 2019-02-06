18-day festival to bring new gins 11 pubs in and around Portsmouth - here’s the full list

GIN lovers will be able to enjoy a selection of gins from across Britain during an 18-day festival at 11 pubs in and around Portsmouth.

The festival will offer up to 15 gins not previously available in the pubs.

It will run from Thursday, February 14 to Sunday, March 3 inclusive.

The participating pubs are: The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton Road and The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, all in Portsmouth, together with the Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, The First Post in High Street, Cosham, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Star in High Street, Gosport, The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant, The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville.

There will be a number of flavoured gins among the selection.

Among the ingredients in the gins are: heather, dandelion, juniper, raspberries, vanilla, damsons, blackberries and rose petal.

The festival gins include: Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur, Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and The Lakes Damson Gin Liqueur.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel manager, Therese Merry, said: ‘The festival will showcase some wonderful gins from across Britain. They’ve not previously been available and I’m sure our customers will enjoy them.’