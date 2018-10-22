5 of the best seafood restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor

Few things are quite as satisfying as tucking into a plate of fish and chips, and Portsmouth isn't short of a restaurant or two to cater for those cravings.

From the traditional serving of fish, chips and peas, to fancier options including lobster and Monk fish, here are five of Portsmouth's best rated restaurants for seafood.

The Fisherman's Kitchen

This popular eat in restaurant and takeaway was born out of a love of fish and chips, and prides itself on its crispy batter, perfectly cooked chips, and array of seafood options, which include sea bass, hake, buttermilk calamari and smoked salmon fish cakes, alongside the classic haddock and cod.

Visit: 4 Clarendon Road, Southsea, PO5 2EE - thefishermanskitchen.co.uk

Samphire

Awarded an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 by reviewers, this stylish cocktail bar and brasserie is praised by diners for its tasty food offering, friendly staff and vibrant atmosphere.

Boasting views overlooking Southsea common and the sea, the menu features plenty of choice, with the likes of half a lobster, roast Monk fish tail, and traditional fish and chips all available to enjoy.

Visit: 1 Kent Road, Southsea, PO5 3EG - samphire.co

Loch Fyne Seafood and Grill Restaurant

Committed to dishing up great food and flavours, diners will find a broad range of choice at this stylish waterside eatery, with a breakfast, à la carte, lunch and evening menu to indulge in.

For a hearty seafood treat, opt for a full three course meal from the à la carte menu, where there is everything from oysters and mussels, to smoked salmon, king prawns and a warming fisherman's stew to choose from.

Visit: Unit 2 Vulcan Buildings, PO1 3BF - lochfyneseafoodandgrill.co.uk

Rocksbys

Occupying a scenic seafront location, Rocksbys provides a relaxed space to enjoy some delicious food, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options all on offer.

As well as its tasty breakfasts, diners praise the both the friendly service and freshly prepared seafood, which also include gluten and dairy options.

Visit: Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, PO5 3PG - rocksbys.co.uk

Mother Kellys

Having been serving Portsmouth customers for more than 30 years, Mother Kellys has earned a reputation for great tasting food and attentive customer service, with almost 60 per cent of visitors awarding it an 'excellent' rating.

As well as its main eat in location at Paulsgrove, diners can also get their fish and chip fix from their Emsworth Takeaway.

Visit: 221 Southampton Road, PO6 4PY - motherkellysfishandchips.co.uk