54 amazing pictures showing Portsmouth’s role in the D-Day landings

Infantry off to France, departing from South Parade Pier (c) The News, War Series
Infantry off to France, departing from South Parade Pier (c) The News, War Series
Wednesday marks 74 years since the start of the Normandy landings, commonly known as D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, allied forces - including members of the armed forces from Portsmouth - launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied Europe.

The Legion and the Government, along with organisations including the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the Normandy Memorial Trust and the Spirit of Normandy Trust are planning commemorations to mark D-Day 75, both in France and across the UK.

