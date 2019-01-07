6 quirky cafes you can visit in the Portsmouth area in 2019 

Have your say

A new yoga cafe has proved to be a hit after launching in Waterlooville.

Giving customers the chance to not only have a bite to eat or a drink as well as clear your mind of all the stresses of daily life.

Why not visit these quirky cafes in 2019? Picture: Ian Hargreaves

READ MORE: A latte and lotus position please…. Waterlooville’s new yoga cafe launch goes down a treat

If you fancy visiting more quirky cafes this year why not try these six places:

Sweet Peas Play Cafe

This cafe only opened in West Street, Fareham, in December, 2018, and is already proving a hit.

The Sweet Peas Play Cafe offers play areas as well as food and drinks. Picture by: Malcolm Wells

Sweat Peas features several different play areas – which include a miniature supermarket, construction site, and sensory room, for children.

But don’t worry it still serves delicious homemade cakes, drinks and lunches.

The centre is open from 9.30am until 4.30pm seven days a week.

The play centre costs £4 for a parent and child, with extra adults costing £1 and extra children £2. There is no need to book and people can stay as long as they like.

The Mystic River Lounge offers a slice of the spiritual with mediumship and tarot readings. Picture by: Malcolm Wells

The centre also hosts parties. Entry to the cafe is free.

READ MORE: The new play cafe in Fareham that’s proving popular with families

The Mystic River Lounge

If you fancy a more spiritual experience with your coffee and cake why not visit this cafe on Cosham High Street.

Play a board game at Dice in Southsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Mystic River Lounge Psychic Centre offers private readings from experienced readers in tarot and mediumship – contacting spirits.

It also offers weekly healing clinics and a wide range of therapy treatments including Indian Head Massage, Reflexology, Body Massage, Hypnotherapy.

The cafe serves fresh cakes, gluten free options, lunches and snacks.

READ MORE: A new psychic cafe has opened its doors in Portsmouth

Pie and Vinyl

For music or pie lovers this Southsea cafe is a must visit in 2019.

Located on Castle Road, Pie and Vinyl not only sells records it also has a wide range of pies on offer and live music.

With tea's produced in Portsmouth and pies from Southsea, even the furniture is locally sourced.

Pie and Vinyl has a range of savoury, desert and vegan pies on its extensive menu.

Bands such as Wolf Alice have played the cafe in recent years.

It is open 7 days a week, from 11am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Dice

This cafe with a twist is located in Southsea at the former Conservative Club on Albert Road and boasts hundreds of games revellers can pick up and play over light refreshments.

As well as coffee, tea and soft drinks, there is a range of beers, locally-brewed craft beers, spirits and other boozes for maturer customers to enjoy.

Dice launched in October last year after a three-year Kickstarter campaign which saw 276 people donate more than £11,660.

The board games lounge accepts table reservations and is open from 11am until 10pm daily. Gamers must pay a £4 to play, with concessions at £3 for children, students and emergency service and armed forces workers with valid ID.

READ MORE: Delight for families as board games cafe Dice opens in Southsea’s Albert Road

Tim Robbins’ Psychic Cafe

Enjoy a coffee and a chat beyond the grave at this cafe in Havant – located in Market Parade.

Visitors can have a range of refreshments, cake, a private reading, or even all three at the same time.

You can also tuck into a reasonably priced Sunday roast!

To book a reading at the cafe, call (023) 9217 0530.

READ MORE: Enjoy a coffee and a chat beyond the grave at new Psychic Cafe in Havant

Fourteas

Take a step back in time with a visit to this tea room in Havant.

If 2019 is already proving to be a bit too much, be transported to the 1940s by Fourteas on West Street.

Serving breakfast, lunch, high tea and gluten free options, with authentic 1940s decor.

It is available for hire for birthdays, anniversaries and school trips.

Fourteas is open six days a week, from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.