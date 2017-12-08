60mph gusts forecast for Portsmouth area as Met Office issues weather warning

Gusts of up to 60mph are forecast for the Portsmouth this weekend after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

Forecasters are expecting strong winds to move east across the far south of the UK on Sunday.

50mph gusts are likely quite widely, with 60mph in places and up to 70mph in some exposed coastal areas.

The weather warning - which covers Hampshire as well as other parts of the south east - is in place between 4am and 7pm on Sunday.

On its website the Met Office said: ‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, as well as some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

‘It is likely that some coastal routes, sea front and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.’

Snow has been forecast to fall in other parts of the country over the weekend, with up to 20cm expected in some places.

But although temperatures as low as 1C are forecast, the Portsmouth area looks set to escape the snow.

With the wind chill factor it could feel more like -3C or -4C in the mornings, the Met Office has said.