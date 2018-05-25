9 great activities in Portsmouth you can do with the kids this half-term

Stuck for ideas of what to do with the kids this half-term?

Jasmine Ryan has had a look at events and activities you can try in Portsmouth over the next few days.

___

1) Great Expectations comes to Portsmouth

A modern adaptation Dickens’ Great Expectations comes to Portsmouth this week. This powerful new stage rendition of the well-known novel is coming to New Theatre Royal. Whilst this is not ideally for young children, its a great and educational day out for older children as well as adults.

Prices range from £22 - £26

New Theatre Royal, 20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2DD

22nd May - 26th May

2) Cirque Berserk

Whilst celebrating the 250th anniversary of the invention of the circus, Cirque Berserk presents an adrenaline filled showcase for all ages to be mesmerised by.

The circus portrays a more developed verison of the traditional skills and tricks that your typical circus consists of. A combination of the original cirque style artisty with spectacular modern stunts offers inevitable fun for the whole family.

This outstanding event is coming to the Kings Theatre this weekend, being the perfect way to kick start your half term.

Prices range from:

Adults - £19 to £29

Children - £10 to £19

Kings Theatre, Albert Road, Southsea, Hampshire, PO5 2QJ

27th May - 30th May

3) Live at the Bandstand

Live at the Bandstand is not a unusual event to Portsmouth residents, Southsea Bandstand gives aspiring musicians oppotunities to peform to audiences and to present their own music or covers of popular songs. It’s great for the whole family and provides free entertainment for the day. Peformers vary as do genres of music.

It’s free of charge and open to all ages.

The Bandstand, West Battery Gardens, Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO5 3NT

Saturday 26th May - Colour of the Jungle, with Jamin and Belle Estelle

Sunday 27th May - Afro Tallawah, with Kasai Masai, DJ’s Sahara Rock and Mo Funk

Saturday 2nd June - FM live, with Mollie Scott and the UVG

Sunday 3rd June - Choose 90’s with Great Scott feat. Rachel Hawnt

4) Are you fit enough to be in the Victorian Royal Navy?

Test the whole family in a variety of fun activities, trial your muscular strength by weighing bags of gunpowder and test your observational skills - would you be a good lookout? Explore the HMS Warrior and discover if you are fit for the Victorian Royal Navy. It’s a fun day out for all ages and provides activities for everyone.

Entry is free with a valid ticket to HMS Warrior

26th May 2018 - 3rd June 2018: 10am to 5pm

5) Harbour life half term

Curious as to what it takes to work in Portsmouth Harbour? Do you want to know more about the harbour itself? This half term you can learn about Portsmouth city in depth and understand what people who work here do and why they do it. Travel to the top of the Spinnaker Tower and see the Harbour from a wider perspective. A great opportunity for young kids to learn more about the city they live in.

Free with standard admission

26th May 2018 - 3rd June 2018: 10am to 6pm

6) Sub-aqua skills trail

Learn what it’s really like to be submariner and test your underwater skills with the Royal Navy Submarine Museum. Participate in different activities to gain a better understanding of what its like to work in submarines, as well as learning about the Navy Submarine history. Activities for all ages and a exciting day out.

Free with any ticket to Royal Navy Submarine Musuem

26th May 2018 - 3rd June 2018: 10am to 5pm

7) Sailing at Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre

Try out sailing for the first time at Andrew Simpson Watersports centre and come attend a taster session to be introduced to sailing.

Eastern Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO3 5LY

Prices: £5 Entry fee

26th May 2018 - 27th May 2018: 10am to 4pm

8) Footie Fun Trail

Explosion! Museum of Naval Gunpowder is hosting a football fun day for young children to show how football is also apart of Naval training. Something fun for the whole family to kick of the half term with, whilst learning about other forms of naval training.

Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Heritage Way, Priddy’s Hard, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 4LE

Free with a valid ticket to Explosion! Museum of Naval Gunpowder

26th May 2018 - 3rd June 2018: 10am to 5pm

9) Britain’s Street Food Awards 2018

In an attempt to find the nations best street food trader, this huge competition is coming to Gunwharf Quays in the southern heats of Britain’s Best Street Food Competition. Come and try a huge variety of different food whilst businessmen and women battle it out to win the publics vote to get into the national competition.

Free entry, any food brought will cost.

26th May 2018 - 28th May 2018