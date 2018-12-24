A Christmas message from QA Hospital chief executive Mark Cubbon

It is a year-and-a-half since I started working at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust and I continue to be amazed by the support we receive from our local community.

Whether it’s in the form of gifts being donated for our patients, or the respect and kindness shown to our staff day to day, I‘m incredibly grateful for the generosity shown and this is something I do not take for granted.

This year has been no exception as yet again we have received more than a thousand Christmas gifts to be given to our patients of all ages, all of which will make a difference to their time spent with us over the festive period.

I’d like to extend a huge thanks to all who have taken the time and trouble to make such kind donations for our patients.

When we consider a career in the health service, we know that we will be contributing to the care and treatment of our patients whenever they need us, 24hrs a day and 365 days a year.

Perhaps not surprisingly I do wish to recognise the many thousands of NHS staff here at QA, in GP practices and ambulances, and in our communities across Portsmouth and south east Hampshire, who will be working right through the Christmas and New Year period, spending less time with their families and loved ones, and instead being available to provide care to those most in need.

Although it’s our job, it’s something we all take a great deal of pride in.

I wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas, and I hope 2019 brings all you would wish for.

Mark