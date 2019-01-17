A new bereavement group is being set up in Portsmouth

PEOPLE who have lost a loved one will soon be able to get extra support with the launch of a new bereavement group in Portsmouth.

The free monthly Bereavement Wellbeing Group will offer individuals the opportunity to meet others in a similar situation in an informal and friendly setting.

The group is being set up by Southern Co-op’s Bereavement Centre and after launching on February 21, will meet on the third Thursday of every month in Portsea.

The Bereavement Centre, which offers free support to everyone in the community, already offers a range of services in the city including structured support groups, groups for people who are newly bereaved, friendship groups, walk and talk groups and one to one counselling.

There will be new groups starting soon in Waterlooville and Basingstoke.

People wanting to attend the Portsea group need to call The Bereavement Centre on 0808169 1922 or email info@thebereavementcentre.co.uk.