A new cocktail bar has opened in Southsea – but we can’t tell you where it is

Tucked away behind a fake shop front lies one of Southsea’s new hidden gems – a secret cocktail bar.

The bar – whose name and location are a closely-guarded secret – can only be found through word of mouth.

Geoff Sanitpan is the manager of a 'secret bar' in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-24)

But after only a month, it’s reputation among city punters has already spread, with dozens of people hunting each week to find the mystery location.

Geoff Santipan, 29, is the manager of the bar and has big hopes for the business.

The cocktail-enthusiast said: ‘My dream is to help make Portsmouth the cocktail destination of the south.

‘Gin and craft beers are really big in the city; in the last five years has seen people’s knowledge of craft beers increase massively – hopefully in five years time we will have the same thing but with cocktail.’

The bar first opened it’s doors in December on a month-long trail, proving popular with the first few punters.

Inspired by the old speakeasy-style bars that sprung up across America during the prohibition, the bar is packed with an extensive mix of flashy cocktails and traditional staples.

Drinks can range from being served in laboratory-style beakers, complete with dry-ice smoke, to stunning mixes surrounded by a small sizzling fire.

Inside people can relax in booths with table service by the bar’s staff.

And there is a special photo booth where punters can take snaps of their experience to either share on the bar’s wall or on social media.

Geoff said: ‘Our cocktails are very “instagramable”. They really do look great, ‘

The team inside are all experienced bar staff, with Geoff having almost a decade in the trade under his belt.

It’s a knowledge his team is eager to share with customers, guiding people from novice cocktail drinkers to the more experienced hands on exciting new mixes.

‘We want to give people an experience and cocktail that they never knew existed – we want them to go home with that new cocktail in their mind,’ added Geoff.

The bar is on a first-come, first-serve basis for all those who find the site’s entrance.

Groups are a maximum of four people – unless arranged in advance – with a strict rule of not taking outside pictures.

The bar is open from 7pm to midnight on Thursday and Sunday and 7pm to 1.30am Friday and Saturday.

