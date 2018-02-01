A new Portsmouth bar is opening - and will take customers back to the 1920s

Have your say

Portsmouth is about to be transported back to the early 20th century with the opening of The Blind Tiger.

Manager Steve Hudson and his team are opening an old-fashioned establishment in the heart of the city centre, bringing delicious cocktails and vibrant music to residents.

The bar, located on Spring Street, has been inspired by popular ‘speakeasies’ of the past.

It’s name, The Blind Tiger, is another term for a ‘speakeasy’.

These hidden bars were prominent in America during the Prohibition, when alcohol was banned.

Nowadays, the sites are known as trendy bars popular amongst cocktail connoisseurs and fans of everything 1920s.

The Blind Tiger will offer a wide range of drinks from beer to classically-inspired cocktails with a twist.

The interiors will follow the theme of the era, with weekend entertainment that will include 1920s-inspired music.

Available for private hire, the venue is also listed as a bar and grill, which will be open every day serving traditional pub food along with weekly specials.

Steve is also keen to keep things ‘green’.

He said that the team would operate a strict no-plastic-straw policy as they plan to reduce the use of single-use plastic where possible.

Steve has a long history working within the industry.

The entrepreneur has run various pubs throughout Portsmouth including the Shepherd’s Crook, Wicor Mill, and the Milton Arms.

As the previous owner of Drift in Southsea, Steve began his long career in bars and clubs as a glass collector, working his way up the ranks.

The Blind Tiger will be the only speakeasy-style venue in the city and the location, just behind Cascades Shopping Centre, has only just been revealed.

The building was previously run as the former Lloyds bar.

The team behind the new establishment are currently running a competition on their Facebook page, offering the chance to win free tickets to their opening night.

Winners will be given three tickets to The Blind Tiger opening night. They simply need to like and share the bar’s Facebook page.

The team will announce the winners on their Facebook page today.

The bar’s launch night is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be in February.